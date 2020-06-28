545 Kimball Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Convenient location with lots of space. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story home. Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Off-Street Parking & Central A/C. Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.



This house is available to rent for $1295/monthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8