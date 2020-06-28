All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

545 Kimball Pl

545 Kimball Place · No Longer Available
Location

545 Kimball Place, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Convenient location with lots of space. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story home. Updated Kitchen w/ New Cabinets & Countertop, Updated Bathroom, Pergo Flooring throughout 1st Floor, New Carpet, W/D Connection, Overhead Lighting, Off-Street Parking & Central A/C. Stove & Refrigerator Included. Pets are ok for an additional fee.

This house is available to rent for $1295/monthly
Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water

Serious Inquiries Only Please
Not Accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Kimball Pl have any available units?
545 Kimball Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 Kimball Pl have?
Some of 545 Kimball Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Kimball Pl currently offering any rent specials?
545 Kimball Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Kimball Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Kimball Pl is pet friendly.
Does 545 Kimball Pl offer parking?
Yes, 545 Kimball Pl offers parking.
Does 545 Kimball Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Kimball Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Kimball Pl have a pool?
No, 545 Kimball Pl does not have a pool.
Does 545 Kimball Pl have accessible units?
No, 545 Kimball Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Kimball Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 Kimball Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

