Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5438 Armaugh St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

5438 Armaugh St.

5438 Armaugh Street · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Armaugh Street, Columbus, OH 43110
Shannon Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d290fb3091 ---- ? Three bedroom two and a half bathroom single family home. ? Spacious living room features a decorative fire place (fire place is used for decorative purposes only). ? Dining are located right off the kitchen. ? Kitchen includes all appliances. ? Half bathroom conveniently located on the first floor. ? Master suite includes its own bathroom and walk-in closet. ? Master suite features vaulted ceilings. ? Attached two-car garage. ? Washer and dryer included. ? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs. There is a 2 pet maximum. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 Car Garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Microwave /Washer / Dryer Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard:Small Back Yard A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Armaugh St. have any available units?
5438 Armaugh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 Armaugh St. have?
Some of 5438 Armaugh St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 Armaugh St. currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Armaugh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Armaugh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 Armaugh St. is pet friendly.
Does 5438 Armaugh St. offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Armaugh St. offers parking.
Does 5438 Armaugh St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5438 Armaugh St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Armaugh St. have a pool?
No, 5438 Armaugh St. does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Armaugh St. have accessible units?
No, 5438 Armaugh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Armaugh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 Armaugh St. has units with dishwashers.

