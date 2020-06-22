All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:56 PM

5427 Winding Woods Boulevard

5427 Winding Woods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Winding Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43213
East Broad

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL ($300 PRORATE): CALL FOR DETAILS.
www.s4re.com

ABOUT
Welcome to Wellington Woods. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. We are conveniently located just off I-270 and near I-70, allowing quick, easy access to Downtown Columbus. A warm, inviting community that will meet the needs of you and your family. You will be very content in our spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 788 SqFt. $500 MOVES YOU INl! MUST MOVE IN BY APRIL 30th!

*Terms and conditions apply, subject to change*

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Carpet
- Walk-in Closet

KITCHEN
-Dishwasher
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
No Pets

RENT
$775/month

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee per adult.

NO prior evictions!
No Section 8!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($775 X 3= $2325 monthly income).
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

