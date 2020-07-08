Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
/
5326 Portland Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5326 Portland Street
5326 Portland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5326 Portland Street, Columbus, OH 43220
The Gables
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath in Chillowick Village with finished lower level. Great location! Recently updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5326 Portland Street have any available units?
5326 Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5326 Portland Street have?
Some of 5326 Portland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5326 Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Portland Street pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Portland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5326 Portland Street offer parking?
No, 5326 Portland Street does not offer parking.
Does 5326 Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Portland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Portland Street have a pool?
No, 5326 Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 5326 Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 Portland Street has units with dishwashers.
