Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5324 Stonemeadow Avenue
5324 Stonemeadow Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5324 Stonemeadow Avenue, Columbus, OH 43220
Henderson Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
All Freshly Painted, New Carpet. First floor unit that backs up to grass.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue have any available units?
5324 Stonemeadow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue have?
Some of 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Stonemeadow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue offers parking.
Does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue have a pool?
No, 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Stonemeadow Avenue has units with dishwashers.
