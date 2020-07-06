Rent Calculator
5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM
1 of 18
5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D
5315 Stonemeadow Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5315 Stonemeadow Avenue, Columbus, OH 43220
Henderson Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
For rent is a great second floor condo in Dublin. Includes all kitchen appliances and washer dryer. Is a second floor unit with private balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Pool Access. Dublin Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have any available units?
5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have?
Some of 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D offer parking?
No, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D has a pool.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D has units with dishwashers.
