Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D

5315 Stonemeadow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Stonemeadow Avenue, Columbus, OH 43220
Henderson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
For rent is a great second floor condo in Dublin. Includes all kitchen appliances and washer dryer. Is a second floor unit with private balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Pool Access. Dublin Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have any available units?
5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have?
Some of 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D offer parking?
No, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D has a pool.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Stonemeadow Ave Apt D has units with dishwashers.

