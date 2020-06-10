3 bedroom 1 bath home- large family room Laundry room fenced in back yard Open house - Sunday July 28,2019 At 5:00pm til 6:00pm Please contact Suzen 614-447-1000 (office)or text 614-800-4809 (cell) for appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5279 Lindora Dr have any available units?
5279 Lindora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5279 Lindora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5279 Lindora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.