All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5279 Lindora Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5279 Lindora Dr
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

5279 Lindora Dr

5279 Lindora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5279 Lindora Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 1 bath home-
large family room
Laundry room
fenced in back yard
Open house - Sunday July 28,2019 At 5:00pm til 6:00pm
Please contact Suzen 614-447-1000 (office)or text
614-800-4809 (cell) for appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5279 Lindora Dr have any available units?
5279 Lindora Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5279 Lindora Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5279 Lindora Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5279 Lindora Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5279 Lindora Dr offer parking?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5279 Lindora Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5279 Lindora Dr have a pool?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5279 Lindora Dr have accessible units?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5279 Lindora Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5279 Lindora Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5279 Lindora Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing