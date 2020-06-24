Amenities

5275 Griffen House Court Available 12/10/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Sycamore Hills - Conveniently located in a quaint community just east of Sawmill Rd., off of Bethal Rd. this 2-bedroom condo offers easy access to 315 and 270 and a variety of fine dining and shopping experiences.



The spacious living room features large windows providing ample sunshine and fresh breeze in the warmer weather. A dining area off the kitchen accommodates a 2 or 4 seat table comfortably with a view out the fully fenced back patio. A half bath on the first floor is a nice feature of this home.



The second-floor features two spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bath. When sharing space or hosting guests having 1.5 bathrooms for a 2-bedroom condo is a fantastic amenity that makes life so much better!



The basement is partially finished and features a large room that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after work. A utility room in the back has washer a dryer hook-ups for your convenience.



Sorry no pets.



(All properties are rented as-is)



