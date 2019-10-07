All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5265 Griffen House Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5265 Griffen House Court
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:54 PM

5265 Griffen House Court

5265 Griffen House Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5265 Griffen House Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Sycamore Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5265 Griffen House Court Available 07/25/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Sycamore Hills - Conveniently located in a quaint community just east of Sawmill Rd., off of Bethal Rd. this 2-bedroom condo offers easy access to 315 and 270 and a variety of fine dining and shopping experiences.

The spacious living room features large windows providing ample sunshine and fresh breeze in the warmer weather. A dining area off the kitchen accommodates a 2 or 4 seat table comfortably with a view out the fully fenced back patio. A half bath on the first floor is a nice feature of this home.

The second-floor features two spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bath. When sharing space or hosting guests having 1.5 bathrooms for a 2-bedroom condo is a fantastic amenity that makes life so much better!

The basement is partially finished and features a large room that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after work. A utility room in the back has washer a dryer hook-ups for your convenience.

Pets Welcome

(All properties are rented as-is)

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4886592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 Griffen House Court have any available units?
5265 Griffen House Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5265 Griffen House Court currently offering any rent specials?
5265 Griffen House Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 Griffen House Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5265 Griffen House Court is pet friendly.
Does 5265 Griffen House Court offer parking?
No, 5265 Griffen House Court does not offer parking.
Does 5265 Griffen House Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5265 Griffen House Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 Griffen House Court have a pool?
No, 5265 Griffen House Court does not have a pool.
Does 5265 Griffen House Court have accessible units?
No, 5265 Griffen House Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 Griffen House Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5265 Griffen House Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5265 Griffen House Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5265 Griffen House Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing