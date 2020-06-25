All apartments in Columbus
5263 Berthold Pass Drive

5263 Berthold Pass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5263 Berthold Pass Dr, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Two and Half Bath Condo with Attached Garage - Welcome home to this lovely, spacious and open concept condo in the Dublin area. This condo has an attached garage and washer and dryer included. All appliances included as well as central air and private back deck. New carpet and beautiful paint throughout. This complex also has a pool and clubhouse for your use. Self show with Rently on your schedule! Call our office with any questions at 614-505-5808.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4912276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive have any available units?
5263 Berthold Pass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive have?
Some of 5263 Berthold Pass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5263 Berthold Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5263 Berthold Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5263 Berthold Pass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5263 Berthold Pass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5263 Berthold Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5263 Berthold Pass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5263 Berthold Pass Drive has a pool.
Does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 5263 Berthold Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5263 Berthold Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5263 Berthold Pass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
