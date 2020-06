Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 526 E. Mithoff Street. This freshly painted unit is ready for your family to call it home. Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Washer & Dryer is included with this property. Large yard that is maintained by the owner. Please schedule a tour of the property, as this home wont last long.