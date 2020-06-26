All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 524 Star Spangled Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
524 Star Spangled Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

524 Star Spangled Place

524 Star Spangled Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

524 Star Spangled Place, Columbus, OH 43119

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Star Spangled Place have any available units?
524 Star Spangled Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 524 Star Spangled Place currently offering any rent specials?
524 Star Spangled Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Star Spangled Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Star Spangled Place is pet friendly.
Does 524 Star Spangled Place offer parking?
No, 524 Star Spangled Place does not offer parking.
Does 524 Star Spangled Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Star Spangled Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Star Spangled Place have a pool?
No, 524 Star Spangled Place does not have a pool.
Does 524 Star Spangled Place have accessible units?
No, 524 Star Spangled Place does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Star Spangled Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Star Spangled Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Star Spangled Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Star Spangled Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing