5239 Portland Street, #102
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

5239 Portland Street, #102

5239 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

5239 Portland Street, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Wonderful condo in a great community.
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath condo ready for you to move in! Gas and Water included in rent. Central AC. Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit and coin op in building. Off street parking. Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Access to tennis courts and pool. Tenant pays electric and renter's insurance. RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Prior evictions are not accepted. Net household salary needs to be $2,500.00 net income per month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 Portland Street, #102 have any available units?
5239 Portland Street, #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 Portland Street, #102 have?
Some of 5239 Portland Street, #102's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 Portland Street, #102 currently offering any rent specials?
5239 Portland Street, #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 Portland Street, #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5239 Portland Street, #102 is pet friendly.
Does 5239 Portland Street, #102 offer parking?
Yes, 5239 Portland Street, #102 offers parking.
Does 5239 Portland Street, #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5239 Portland Street, #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 Portland Street, #102 have a pool?
Yes, 5239 Portland Street, #102 has a pool.
Does 5239 Portland Street, #102 have accessible units?
No, 5239 Portland Street, #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 Portland Street, #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 Portland Street, #102 has units with dishwashers.
