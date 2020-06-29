5239 Portland Street, #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Wonderful condo in a great community.

2 Bedroom 1.5 bath condo ready for you to move in! Gas and Water included in rent. Central AC. Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit and coin op in building. Off street parking. Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Access to tennis courts and pool. Tenant pays electric and renter's insurance. RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Prior evictions are not accepted. Net household salary needs to be $2,500.00 net income per month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee per adult.