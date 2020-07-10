All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
5213 Frisco Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5213 Frisco Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:50 AM

5213 Frisco Drive

5213 Frisco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5213 Frisco Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house, located in the Cross Creek Neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.

This home's first floor features a traditional floor plan with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen (with plenty of cabinet space), a half bathroom, and access to the garage and fully fenced backyard with large deck.

All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.

The partially finished basement offers room for indoor recreation and the unfinished utility room offers additional storage space. The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

The fenced-in back yard is easy to enjoy from the back deck, and has a shed for additional storage.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5213 Frisco Drive have any available units?
5213 Frisco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Frisco Drive have?
Some of 5213 Frisco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Frisco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Frisco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Frisco Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Frisco Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Frisco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Frisco Drive offers parking.
Does 5213 Frisco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Frisco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Frisco Drive have a pool?
No, 5213 Frisco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Frisco Drive have accessible units?
No, 5213 Frisco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Frisco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Frisco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing