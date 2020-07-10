5213 Frisco Drive.

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house, located in the Cross Creek Neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.



This home's first floor features a traditional floor plan with a living room connected to a dining room, an eat-in kitchen (with plenty of cabinet space), a half bathroom, and access to the garage and fully fenced backyard with large deck.



All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.



The partially finished basement offers room for indoor recreation and the unfinished utility room offers additional storage space. The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



The fenced-in back yard is easy to enjoy from the back deck, and has a shed for additional storage.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

