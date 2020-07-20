All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5195 Aurora Drive

5195 Aurora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5195 Aurora Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Cross Creek neighborhood, feeds into the Hilliard City School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen open to a family room and access to the garage, half bathroom, and deck. On the second floor we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes and unfinished storage area with washer and dryer hookups.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

The fenced-in back yard (spacious) is easy to enjoy from the deck! Great for hosting friends or family!

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.

Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5195 Aurora Drive have any available units?
5195 Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5195 Aurora Drive have?
Some of 5195 Aurora Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5195 Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5195 Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5195 Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5195 Aurora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5195 Aurora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5195 Aurora Drive offers parking.
Does 5195 Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5195 Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5195 Aurora Drive have a pool?
No, 5195 Aurora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5195 Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 5195 Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5195 Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5195 Aurora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
