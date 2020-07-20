5195 Aurora Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Cross Creek neighborhood, feeds into the Hilliard City School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen open to a family room and access to the garage, half bathroom, and deck. On the second floor we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes and unfinished storage area with washer and dryer hookups.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



The fenced-in back yard (spacious) is easy to enjoy from the deck! Great for hosting friends or family!



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.



Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



Thank you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.