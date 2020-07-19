5164 Deerskin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in the Little Turtle neighborhood, feeds into the Westerville School District.



Located near shopping, entertainment, and convenient access to the freeway.



This home features a spacious floor plan with an eat in kitchen (with plenty of cabinet space), a family room with a cathedral ceiling, a living and dining room, and a den. The bedrooms are each a good size and offer plenty of closet space. The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage room. The two car garage offers easy access to your vehicles and/or additional storage space.

The back yard is well laid out, and easily enjoyable from the back deck.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee.



Do not miss your chance to rent this house, it will not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.