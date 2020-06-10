All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5162 Maplewood Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5162 Maplewood Court East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5162 Maplewood Court East

5162 Maplewood Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Forest Park East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5162 Maplewood Court East, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5162 Maplewood Court East have any available units?
5162 Maplewood Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5162 Maplewood Court East currently offering any rent specials?
5162 Maplewood Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 Maplewood Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5162 Maplewood Court East is pet friendly.
Does 5162 Maplewood Court East offer parking?
No, 5162 Maplewood Court East does not offer parking.
Does 5162 Maplewood Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 Maplewood Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 Maplewood Court East have a pool?
No, 5162 Maplewood Court East does not have a pool.
Does 5162 Maplewood Court East have accessible units?
No, 5162 Maplewood Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 Maplewood Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5162 Maplewood Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5162 Maplewood Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5162 Maplewood Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Wood Co
939 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing