516 Olpp Avenue

Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus.



Resident is responsible for gas and electric. Water and trash is paid.



This is a nonsmoking unit.



Section 8 is not accepted at this property.



Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.



Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.



Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.



The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)



In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/(#)

To access Rently by phone, call 1-888-883-1193 or text (INSERT NUMBER) to the same number.



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.