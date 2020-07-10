All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 13 2019 at 9:07 PM

516 Olpp Avenue

516 Olpp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Olpp Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus.

Resident is responsible for gas and electric. Water and trash is paid.

This is a nonsmoking unit.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property.

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/(#)
To access Rently by phone, call 1-888-883-1193 or text (INSERT NUMBER) to the same number.

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Olpp Avenue have any available units?
516 Olpp Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 516 Olpp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Olpp Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Olpp Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Olpp Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 516 Olpp Avenue offer parking?
No, 516 Olpp Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 516 Olpp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Olpp Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Olpp Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Olpp Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Olpp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Olpp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Olpp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Olpp Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Olpp Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Olpp Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

