Columbus, OH
5159 Monterey Pine Lane
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM
5159 Monterey Pine Lane
5159 Monterey Pine Lane
No Longer Available
Location
5159 Monterey Pine Lane, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have any available units?
5159 Monterey Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have?
Some of 5159 Monterey Pine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5159 Monterey Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Monterey Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 Monterey Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
