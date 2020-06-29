All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5159 Monterey Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5159 Monterey Pine Lane
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:10 AM

5159 Monterey Pine Lane

5159 Monterey Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5159 Monterey Pine Lane, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have any available units?
5159 Monterey Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have?
Some of 5159 Monterey Pine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 Monterey Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Monterey Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 Monterey Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 Monterey Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5159 Monterey Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing