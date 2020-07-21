All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North

5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North have any available units?
5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North offer parking?
No, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North does not offer parking.
Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North have a pool?
No, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North have accessible units?
No, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5148 Cherry Creek Parkway North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing