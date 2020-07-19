5120 Renmill Drive

Amenities

Sign a lease by Monday, April 29th and we will waive the administration fee! (Normally $100)



This cozy 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Westmill neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features a living room connected to a full eat-in kitchen which opens to a spacious family room (with fireplace!) and access to the garage, half bathroom, and laundry room. On the top level we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes plenty of storage space.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.



Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



