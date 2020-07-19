All apartments in Columbus
5120 Renmill Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:05 PM

5120 Renmill Drive

5120 Renmill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Renmill Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, April 29th and we will waive the administration fee! (Normally $100)

This cozy 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms two story home, located in the Westmill neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features a living room connected to a full eat-in kitchen which opens to a spacious family room (with fireplace!) and access to the garage, half bathroom, and laundry room. On the top level we have the 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features an attached full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The unfinished basement includes plenty of storage space.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.

Do not miss your chance to rent this property! Please request a showing through this listing.

Thank you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Renmill Drive have any available units?
5120 Renmill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Renmill Drive have?
Some of 5120 Renmill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Renmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Renmill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Renmill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 Renmill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5120 Renmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Renmill Drive offers parking.
Does 5120 Renmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Renmill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Renmill Drive have a pool?
No, 5120 Renmill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Renmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5120 Renmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Renmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Renmill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
