All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5087 Tamarack Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5087 Tamarack Boulevard
Last updated September 9 2019 at 8:06 PM

5087 Tamarack Boulevard

5087 Tamarack Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Forest Park East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5087 Tamarack Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard have any available units?
5087 Tamarack Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5087 Tamarack Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5087 Tamarack Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5087 Tamarack Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5087 Tamarack Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5087 Tamarack Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing