Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5067 Godown Road

5067 Godown Road · No Longer Available
Location

5067 Godown Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• Two bedroom one and a half bathroom condo.
• Living room features built in wood shelving.
• Eat-in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances.
• Small patio located off of the kitchen.
• Both bedrooms are very spacious.
• Washer and dryer included in the partially finished basement.
• Two assigned parking spots are included.
• Located minutes away from dining, shopping and grocery.
• Convienitely located near the highway.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: 2 assigned parking spaces
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Microwave / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Small patio located off the kitchen
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

