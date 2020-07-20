5061 Sanderson Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, New A/C Updated Grove City Area Split Level Rental. Call 614-361-3919!!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



(RLNE4925723)