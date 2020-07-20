All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 2 2019

5061 Sanderson Dr

5061 Sanderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5061 Sanderson Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage, New A/C Updated Grove City Area Split Level Rental. Call 614-361-3919!!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4925723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 Sanderson Dr have any available units?
5061 Sanderson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5061 Sanderson Dr have?
Some of 5061 Sanderson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 Sanderson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5061 Sanderson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 Sanderson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5061 Sanderson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5061 Sanderson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5061 Sanderson Dr offers parking.
Does 5061 Sanderson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 Sanderson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 Sanderson Dr have a pool?
No, 5061 Sanderson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5061 Sanderson Dr have accessible units?
No, 5061 Sanderson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 Sanderson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 Sanderson Dr has units with dishwashers.
