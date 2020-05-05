5060 Beatrice Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This perfect Ranch home has 3 bed 1.5 bathrooms and a detached garage with a partially fenced in yard! There is also two different living areas and extra storage space! You won't want to miss out on this home renting for $1175.



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.