5060 Beatrice Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:33 PM

5060 Beatrice Drive

5060 Beatrice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5060 Beatrice Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect Ranch home has 3 bed 1.5 bathrooms and a detached garage with a partially fenced in yard! There is also two different living areas and extra storage space! You won't want to miss out on this home renting for $1175.

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 Beatrice Drive have any available units?
5060 Beatrice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5060 Beatrice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5060 Beatrice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 Beatrice Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5060 Beatrice Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5060 Beatrice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5060 Beatrice Drive offers parking.
Does 5060 Beatrice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5060 Beatrice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 Beatrice Drive have a pool?
No, 5060 Beatrice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5060 Beatrice Drive have accessible units?
No, 5060 Beatrice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 Beatrice Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5060 Beatrice Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 Beatrice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 Beatrice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
