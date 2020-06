Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils range

2 bedroom 1.5 bath on the border of German Village (Schumaker Place). West of Parson Ave and 2 blocks south of Livingston. Freshly painted, laundry hook up on the first floor. Bedrooms are large 13.9 x 13.9 and first floor has very high ceiling. Back patio fenced in to enjoy your summer evening cookouts and a balcony on one of your bedrooms. Tenants pay electric and gas. Water included in rent. Renters insurance required. Owner is Real Estate Agent in the state of Ohio.