505 East Deshler Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

South-side 2 bedroom townhouse Now Available! - Just east of Merion Village this unique 2 bedroom apartment offers a great location. Just across the street from the new Parsons Library, and just minutes from downtown Columbus and Nationwide Children's Hospital. As a member of the community, you will have access to all historical south-side neighborhoods (Merion, German, & Hungarian Villages) within walking distance! Off street parking. Pet friendly.



Section 8 available