505 East Deshler Avenue
505 East Deshler Avenue

505 Deshler Avenue · No Longer Available
505 Deshler Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
South-side 2 bedroom townhouse Now Available! - Just east of Merion Village this unique 2 bedroom apartment offers a great location. Just across the street from the new Parsons Library, and just minutes from downtown Columbus and Nationwide Children's Hospital. As a member of the community, you will have access to all historical south-side neighborhoods (Merion, German, & Hungarian Villages) within walking distance! Off street parking. Pet friendly.

Section 8 available

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 505 East Deshler Avenue have any available units?
505 East Deshler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 505 East Deshler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 East Deshler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East Deshler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 East Deshler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 505 East Deshler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 East Deshler Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 East Deshler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 East Deshler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East Deshler Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 East Deshler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 East Deshler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 East Deshler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East Deshler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 East Deshler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
