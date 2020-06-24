505 E. Columbus

Amenities
Renovated apartment in German Village area - Renovated 2 bedroom apartment near German Village, featuring nice-sized rooms, laminate wood floors and,central air It also features, dishwasher, microwave, and a European-style kitchen cabinets and washer & dryer inside the unit.
Residents have access to free WiFi Internet. Pets permitted on case-by-case basis with additional $250 one-time fee and $30 monthly charge. Residents also pay a flat monthly fee of $30 per tenant, per month.
(RLNE3448533)