505 E. Columbus

505 East Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 East Columbus Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Renovated apartment in German Village area - Renovated 2 bedroom apartment near German Village, featuring nice-sized rooms, laminate wood floors and,central air It also features, dishwasher, microwave, and a European-style kitchen cabinets and washer & dryer inside the unit.

Residents have access to free WiFi Internet. Pets permitted on case-by-case basis with additional $250 one-time fee and $30 monthly charge. Residents also pay a flat monthly fee of $30 per tenant, per month.

(RLNE3448533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E. Columbus have any available units?
505 E. Columbus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E. Columbus have?
Some of 505 E. Columbus's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E. Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
505 E. Columbus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E. Columbus pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E. Columbus is pet friendly.
Does 505 E. Columbus offer parking?
Yes, 505 E. Columbus offers parking.
Does 505 E. Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 E. Columbus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E. Columbus have a pool?
No, 505 E. Columbus does not have a pool.
Does 505 E. Columbus have accessible units?
No, 505 E. Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E. Columbus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 E. Columbus has units with dishwashers.
