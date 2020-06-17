505 E. Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Renovated apartment in German Village area - Renovated 2 bedroom apartment near German Village, featuring nice-sized rooms, laminate wood floors and,central air It also features, dishwasher, microwave, and a European-style kitchen cabinets and washer & dryer inside the unit.



Residents have access to free WiFi Internet. Pets permitted on case-by-case basis with additional $250 one-time fee and $30 monthly charge. Residents also pay a flat monthly fee of $30 per tenant, per month.



