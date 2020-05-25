504 Sheldon Avenue

Amenities

Pre Lease the left side of this beautifully updated duplex just east of Merion Village for a Late June-Early July Move In. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks. Inside, beautiful hardwood floors, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances, including microwave over smooth glass cooktop. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Gorgeous shared bath with walk-in shower features satin nickel fixtures & elegant marble tile flooring & surround. Ample storage in unfinished basement and shed. Off-street parking space for your car behind the fully fenced back yard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.