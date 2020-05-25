All apartments in Columbus
504 Sheldon Avenue
504 Sheldon Avenue

504 Sheldon Avenue · (614) 418-7368
Location

504 Sheldon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Vasser Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pre Lease the left side of this beautifully updated duplex just east of Merion Village for a Late June-Early July Move In. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks. Inside, beautiful hardwood floors, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances, including microwave over smooth glass cooktop. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Gorgeous shared bath with walk-in shower features satin nickel fixtures & elegant marble tile flooring & surround. Ample storage in unfinished basement and shed. Off-street parking space for your car behind the fully fenced back yard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Sheldon Avenue have any available units?
504 Sheldon Avenue has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Sheldon Avenue have?
Some of 504 Sheldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Sheldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 Sheldon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Sheldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Sheldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 504 Sheldon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 504 Sheldon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 504 Sheldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Sheldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Sheldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 Sheldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 Sheldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 Sheldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Sheldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Sheldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
