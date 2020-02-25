All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

5015 Teddy Drive

5015 Teddy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Teddy Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Shady Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!

You don't want to miss out on this cute 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath home renting for $1150 a month! This home has many great features including two living areas, natural lighting, open concept kitchen/dining area, fully fenced in yard!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Teddy Drive have any available units?
5015 Teddy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5015 Teddy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Teddy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Teddy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Teddy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Teddy Drive offer parking?
No, 5015 Teddy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Teddy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Teddy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Teddy Drive have a pool?
No, 5015 Teddy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Teddy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5015 Teddy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Teddy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Teddy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Teddy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Teddy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
