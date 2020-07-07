Amenities
5012 Baycroft Drive Available 07/20/20 Cute & Comfy 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in Hilliard - You'll love entertaining family and friends in this home. You will be greeted by a beautiful front door with frosted glass design. Entry way offers hardwood flooring, coat closet and half bathroom. Just off the entry is a formal living space. The gorgeous Kitchen comes with all Stainless Steel appliances including Ice/Water thru the refrigerator door, above range microwave, extra quiet Dishwasher & stove. Lots of cabinet space and pantry. Hardwood flooring thru out the hall kitchen and dining area, Master bedroom with en suite bathroom, 2 spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. 6 panel doors, 2 car attached garage with opener, Basement, Exterior Shed.
- 2 car attached garage
- Large back yard
- Stainless Steel appliances
- unfinished basement
Easy access to I70 & I270
Close to The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
Minutes from Downtown Columbus
Several Parks
Local restaurants
** Pets welcome**
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPCfbyXvBX8 - virtual video tour
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
No Cats Allowed
