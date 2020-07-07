All apartments in Columbus
5012 Baycroft Drive

5012 Bancroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Bancroft Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Hilliard Green

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5012 Baycroft Drive Available 07/20/20 Cute & Comfy 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in Hilliard - You'll love entertaining family and friends in this home. You will be greeted by a beautiful front door with frosted glass design. Entry way offers hardwood flooring, coat closet and half bathroom. Just off the entry is a formal living space. The gorgeous Kitchen comes with all Stainless Steel appliances including Ice/Water thru the refrigerator door, above range microwave, extra quiet Dishwasher & stove. Lots of cabinet space and pantry. Hardwood flooring thru out the hall kitchen and dining area, Master bedroom with en suite bathroom, 2 spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. 6 panel doors, 2 car attached garage with opener, Basement, Exterior Shed.

- 2 car attached garage
- Large back yard
- Stainless Steel appliances
- unfinished basement

Easy access to I70 & I270
Close to The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
Minutes from Downtown Columbus
Several Parks
Local restaurants

** Pets welcome**

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPCfbyXvBX8 - virtual video tour

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us to day to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5720256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Baycroft Drive have any available units?
5012 Baycroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Baycroft Drive have?
Some of 5012 Baycroft Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Baycroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Baycroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Baycroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 Baycroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5012 Baycroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Baycroft Drive offers parking.
Does 5012 Baycroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Baycroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Baycroft Drive have a pool?
No, 5012 Baycroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Baycroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 5012 Baycroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Baycroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Baycroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

