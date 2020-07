Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER...2 BATHS, UPDATED KITCHEN, WONDERFUL FLOORING, FULL BASEMENT, GARAGE, SHED AND LARGE BEDROOMS..THIS IS ONLY PART OF WHAT YOU WILL FIND AMAZING ABOUT THIS HOME.

CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730251)