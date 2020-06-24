All apartments in Columbus
5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South

5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bth Ranch Home, Garage and 2 Additional Outbuildings, Full Basement Makes This Home over 1600 SQ Feet, All Appliances Included NEWLY UPDATED! Call 614-361-3919

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

One time $125 Processing Fee (Can Be Added For Monthly Charge)

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South have any available units?
5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South is pet friendly.
Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South offers parking.
Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South have a pool?
No, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South have accessible units?
No, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South does not have units with air conditioning.
