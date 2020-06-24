5009 Cherry Creek Parkway South

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bth Ranch Home, Garage and 2 Additional Outbuildings, Full Basement Makes This Home over 1600 SQ Feet, All Appliances Included NEWLY UPDATED! Call 614-361-3919



Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



One time $125 Processing Fee (Can Be Added For Monthly Charge)



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.