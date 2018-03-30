4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19

Amenities
Come check out this 1 bedroom in Clintonville, this unit will be available for July 2020 move in!
Located in the heart of Clintonville, this all brick complex is part of an 84-unit community. The building is secured 24/7 and is located just one block from High Street and a short walk to restaurants, bars, parks and the Graceland Shopping Center. Units have a mixture of hardwood and carpet floors. Low fixed utilities.
Individually controlled air conditioning
Walk-in storage closet in all units
Laundry room in every building
Private complex parking lot
NEWLY RENOVATED COMMON AREAS!
Sorry, no pets permitted!