Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19

4991 Arbor Village Drive · (614) 340-9830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4991 Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come check out this 1 bedroom in Clintonville, this unit will be available for July 2020 move in!
Located in the heart of Clintonville, this all brick complex is part of an 84-unit community. The building is secured 24/7 and is located just one block from High Street and a short walk to restaurants, bars, parks and the Graceland Shopping Center. Units have a mixture of hardwood and carpet floors. Low fixed utilities.

Individually controlled air conditioning
Walk-in storage closet in all units
Laundry room in every building
Private complex parking lot
NEWLY RENOVATED COMMON AREAS!

Sorry, no pets permitted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 have any available units?
4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 have?
Some of 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 currently offering any rent specials?
4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 pet-friendly?
No, 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 offer parking?
Yes, 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 does offer parking.
Does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 have a pool?
No, 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 does not have a pool.
Does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 have accessible units?
No, 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 does not have accessible units.
Does 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19 does not have units with dishwashers.
