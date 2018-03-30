4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come check out this 1 bedroom in Clintonville, this unit will be available for July 2020 move in!

Located in the heart of Clintonville, this all brick complex is part of an 84-unit community. The building is secured 24/7 and is located just one block from High Street and a short walk to restaurants, bars, parks and the Graceland Shopping Center. Units have a mixture of hardwood and carpet floors. Low fixed utilities.



Individually controlled air conditioning

Walk-in storage closet in all units

Laundry room in every building

Private complex parking lot

NEWLY RENOVATED COMMON AREAS!



Sorry, no pets permitted!