Columbus, OH
4983 Old Tree Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4983 Old Tree Avenue

4983 Old Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4983 Old Tree Avenue, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue have any available units?
4983 Old Tree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4983 Old Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4983 Old Tree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4983 Old Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4983 Old Tree Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue offer parking?
No, 4983 Old Tree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4983 Old Tree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue have a pool?
No, 4983 Old Tree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4983 Old Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4983 Old Tree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4983 Old Tree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4983 Old Tree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
