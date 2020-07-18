All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

4958 Ivyvine Blvd

4958 Ivyvine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4958 Ivyvine Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom Ranch style ground floor condo at the Vining's with 9 foot high ceilings.
Master bedroom with a walk in Custom closet and en suite bath.
Second bedroom with a walk in Custom closet and attached bathroom.
Porcelain tiles in the spacious Foyer area, Kitchen, and both Bathrooms.
Laminate Flooring in the entire Living room, Dining room, and Both bedrooms.
Kitchen has Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances.
All Cabinets in the Condo have been customized for Ample Storage Space.
Deep one car attached garage.
Spacious patio area.
Water Bill, Trash fees, and Landscaping charges are PAID by the Landlord.
Facilities Include: 24 Hour Access Fitness area and Summer Swimming Pool.
Ready to move in 01 May 2019. Must pass credit check prior to renting.
First Month Rent and Security Deposit due at signing.

(RLNE4069221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd have any available units?
4958 Ivyvine Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd have?
Some of 4958 Ivyvine Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 Ivyvine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4958 Ivyvine Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 Ivyvine Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4958 Ivyvine Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4958 Ivyvine Blvd offers parking.
Does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4958 Ivyvine Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4958 Ivyvine Blvd has a pool.
Does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4958 Ivyvine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 Ivyvine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4958 Ivyvine Blvd has units with dishwashers.
