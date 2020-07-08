All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 26 2019 at 3:30 PM

4954 Keelson Drive

4954 Keelson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4954 Keelson Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Keelson Drive have any available units?
4954 Keelson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4954 Keelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Keelson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Keelson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4954 Keelson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4954 Keelson Drive offer parking?
No, 4954 Keelson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4954 Keelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 Keelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Keelson Drive have a pool?
No, 4954 Keelson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4954 Keelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4954 Keelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Keelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4954 Keelson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4954 Keelson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4954 Keelson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

