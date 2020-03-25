Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
495 Chilcote
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
495 Chilcote
495 Chilcote Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
495 Chilcote Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
495 Chilcote Available 07/06/20 House in Clintonville, walking distance to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, full basement, completely renovated, washer/dryer on site, and central A/C.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1857376)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 495 Chilcote have any available units?
495 Chilcote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 495 Chilcote currently offering any rent specials?
495 Chilcote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Chilcote pet-friendly?
No, 495 Chilcote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 495 Chilcote offer parking?
No, 495 Chilcote does not offer parking.
Does 495 Chilcote have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 Chilcote offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Chilcote have a pool?
No, 495 Chilcote does not have a pool.
Does 495 Chilcote have accessible units?
No, 495 Chilcote does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Chilcote have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Chilcote does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Chilcote have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 495 Chilcote has units with air conditioning.
