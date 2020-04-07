All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4880 River Trail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4880 River Trail Court
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:06 PM

4880 River Trail Court

4880 River Trail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4880 River Trail Court, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4880 River Trail Court have any available units?
4880 River Trail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4880 River Trail Court currently offering any rent specials?
4880 River Trail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4880 River Trail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4880 River Trail Court is pet friendly.
Does 4880 River Trail Court offer parking?
No, 4880 River Trail Court does not offer parking.
Does 4880 River Trail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4880 River Trail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4880 River Trail Court have a pool?
No, 4880 River Trail Court does not have a pool.
Does 4880 River Trail Court have accessible units?
No, 4880 River Trail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4880 River Trail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4880 River Trail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4880 River Trail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4880 River Trail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing