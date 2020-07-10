All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:06 PM

4870 Honeysuckle Blvd.

4870 Honeysuckle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4870 Honeysuckle Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43230
Strawberry Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03983d307b ---- ? Three bedroom two bathroom home. ? All bedrooms are located on the first level. ? Large living room features a decorative fireplace. ? The outside deck can be accessed through the living room. ? Master bedroom includes a master bathroom. ? Finished basement includes washer dryer hookups. ? Attached 2 car garage. ? Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining guest. ? This property is located in the Westerville school district. ? This property is pet friendly accepting both cats and dogs with a two pet maximum. ? Minutes away from the freeway. ? Short drive to Easton Town Center. ? Property Restrictions ? Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. ? Property Description Details ? Flooring: Mixed Parking: Attache Garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard: Back Yard A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. ? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ? Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* ? Who am I renting from? ? RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. have any available units?
4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. have?
Some of 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4870 Honeysuckle Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

