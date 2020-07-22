All apartments in Columbus
4854 Snowbird Cir
4854 Snowbird Cir

4854 Snowbird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4854 Snowbird Circle, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms, finished basement, central air, includes kitchen appliances. available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Snowbird Cir have any available units?
4854 Snowbird Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4854 Snowbird Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Snowbird Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Snowbird Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4854 Snowbird Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4854 Snowbird Cir offer parking?
No, 4854 Snowbird Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4854 Snowbird Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 Snowbird Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Snowbird Cir have a pool?
No, 4854 Snowbird Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Snowbird Cir have accessible units?
No, 4854 Snowbird Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Snowbird Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 Snowbird Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 Snowbird Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4854 Snowbird Cir has units with air conditioning.
