Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

2 BEDROOM NORTH COLUMBUS - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM CONDO IS READY FOR YOUR FAMILY. THIS HOME HAS SEVERAL EXTRA PERKS FOR YOU TO ENJOY...FIREPLACE, 1.5 BATHS, FULL BASEMENT, CENTRAL AIR, PRIVATE PATIO AND PLENTY OF SPACE. CONTACT OUR OFFICE TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.



No Cats Allowed



