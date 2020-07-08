Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
479 S Richardson Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
479 S Richardson Ave
479 Richardson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
479 Richardson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for move in June 1, 2020
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House
Tenant pays all utilities
One pet allowed with additional pet fees
Breed Restrictions
No Sec 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 S Richardson Ave have any available units?
479 S Richardson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 479 S Richardson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
479 S Richardson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 S Richardson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 S Richardson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 479 S Richardson Ave offer parking?
No, 479 S Richardson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 479 S Richardson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 S Richardson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 S Richardson Ave have a pool?
No, 479 S Richardson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 479 S Richardson Ave have accessible units?
No, 479 S Richardson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 479 S Richardson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 S Richardson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 S Richardson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 S Richardson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
