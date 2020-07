Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available 08/05/20 1 bedroom on OSU Campus - Property Id: 217779



Cozy 1 bedroom apartment on OSU campus. Property offers off street parking and on site laundry. Close to the park and 71! Newly renovated units offer new vinyl flooring, granite countertops, new cabinets, and fully updated bathroom! Call to schedule your appointment today! Only a couple of units left!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217779

Property Id 217779



(RLNE5610629)