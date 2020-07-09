All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019

472 E. Sycamore St.

472 E Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

472 E Sycamore St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3425e31000 ----
? Two bedroom one bathroom duplex located in German Village.
? Living room features a decorative fireplace.
? Kitchen comes furnished with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove.
? Spacious bedrooms.
? Washer dryer hookups located in the unfinished basement.
? Minutes away from dining, highway, and COTA bus line.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Off street
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 E. Sycamore St. have any available units?
472 E. Sycamore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 E. Sycamore St. have?
Some of 472 E. Sycamore St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 E. Sycamore St. currently offering any rent specials?
472 E. Sycamore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 E. Sycamore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 E. Sycamore St. is pet friendly.
Does 472 E. Sycamore St. offer parking?
Yes, 472 E. Sycamore St. offers parking.
Does 472 E. Sycamore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 E. Sycamore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 E. Sycamore St. have a pool?
No, 472 E. Sycamore St. does not have a pool.
Does 472 E. Sycamore St. have accessible units?
No, 472 E. Sycamore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 472 E. Sycamore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 E. Sycamore St. has units with dishwashers.

