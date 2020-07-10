4716 Arthur Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex has an eat-in kitchen, living room with a wood burning fireplace, full basement for storage, and a patio for entertaining! 1 car attached garage as well.



1 year lease minimum. $1,100 month. $1,100 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval. Flat fee water of $50 a month.



2 small pet maximum. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet monthly pet rent.



Sorry, no section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.