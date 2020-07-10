All apartments in Columbus
4716 Arthur Court

4716 Arthur Court · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Arthur Court, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex has an eat-in kitchen, living room with a wood burning fireplace, full basement for storage, and a patio for entertaining! 1 car attached garage as well.

1 year lease minimum. $1,100 month. $1,100 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval. Flat fee water of $50 a month.

2 small pet maximum. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet monthly pet rent.

Sorry, no section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Arthur Court have any available units?
4716 Arthur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Arthur Court have?
Some of 4716 Arthur Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Arthur Court currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Arthur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Arthur Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Arthur Court is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Arthur Court offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Arthur Court offers parking.
Does 4716 Arthur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Arthur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Arthur Court have a pool?
No, 4716 Arthur Court does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Arthur Court have accessible units?
No, 4716 Arthur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Arthur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Arthur Court does not have units with dishwashers.

