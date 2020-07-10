4714 Arthur Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a full basement. Living room with a wood burning fireplace! Formal dining room space. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.



1 year lease minimum. $1,300 month. $1,300 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval. Flat fee water of $50 a month.



1 pet maximum. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet monthly pet rent.



Sorry, no section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.