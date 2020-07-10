All apartments in Columbus
4714 Arthur Court
4714 Arthur Court

Location

4714 Arthur Court, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a full basement. Living room with a wood burning fireplace! Formal dining room space. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.

1 year lease minimum. $1,300 month. $1,300 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval. Flat fee water of $50 a month.

1 pet maximum. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet monthly pet rent.

Sorry, no section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Arthur Court have any available units?
4714 Arthur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Arthur Court have?
Some of 4714 Arthur Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Arthur Court currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Arthur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Arthur Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Arthur Court is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Arthur Court offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Arthur Court offers parking.
Does 4714 Arthur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Arthur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Arthur Court have a pool?
No, 4714 Arthur Court does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Arthur Court have accessible units?
No, 4714 Arthur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Arthur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Arthur Court does not have units with dishwashers.

