4710 Heaton Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering a $125 month concession off the $1,475 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,350!



A charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Northland Village is move-in ready! Huge living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Family/dining room that opens to the screened porch! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.