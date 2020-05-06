All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4710 Heaton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4710 Heaton Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM

4710 Heaton Road

4710 Heaton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Forest Park East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4710 Heaton Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $125 month concession off the $1,475 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,350!

A charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Northland Village is move-in ready! Huge living room with laminate wood floors and a cozy fireplace! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Family/dining room that opens to the screened porch! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Heaton Road have any available units?
4710 Heaton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Heaton Road have?
Some of 4710 Heaton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Heaton Road currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Heaton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Heaton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 Heaton Road is pet friendly.
Does 4710 Heaton Road offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Heaton Road offers parking.
Does 4710 Heaton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Heaton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Heaton Road have a pool?
No, 4710 Heaton Road does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Heaton Road have accessible units?
No, 4710 Heaton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Heaton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4710 Heaton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing