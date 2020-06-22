All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 470 East Sycamore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
470 East Sycamore Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

470 East Sycamore Street

470 E Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

470 E Sycamore St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• Two bedroom two bathroom duplex located in German Village.
• Hardwood floors throughout the property.
• Living room features a decorative fireplace.
• Kitchen comes furnished with refrigerator and stove.
• Spacious bedrooms.
• Washer dryer hookups located in the unfinished basement.
• Minutes away from dining, highway, and COTA bus line.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Hardwood
Parking: Off street
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: N/A
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 East Sycamore Street have any available units?
470 East Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 East Sycamore Street have?
Some of 470 East Sycamore Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 East Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
470 East Sycamore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 East Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 East Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 470 East Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 470 East Sycamore Street does offer parking.
Does 470 East Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 East Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 East Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 470 East Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 470 East Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 470 East Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 470 East Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 East Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing